Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Sphere 3D Corp.’s current trading price is -53.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.98%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.62 and $6.30. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 0.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.17 million over the last three months.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has a current stock price of $2.96. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.98 after opening at $2.69. The stock’s low for the day was $2.60, and it eventually closed at $2.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Sphere 3D Corp. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.30 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value was $1.62 on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.67M and boasts a workforce of 429 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.50, with a change in price of -0.33. Similarly, Sphere 3D Corp. recorded 147,577 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.03%.

How ANY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ANY Stock Stochastic Average

Sphere 3D Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 75.06%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.36%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.21% and 92.11%, respectively.

ANY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 53.49% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 27.75%. The price of ANY fallen by 41.90% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 30.40%.