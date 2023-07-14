Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Southern Copper Corporation’s current trading price is -5.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.73%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $42.42 and $82.05. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.4 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.17 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is currently priced at $77.94. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $78.04 after opening at $75.19. The day’s lowest price was $75.00 before the stock closed at $74.13.

Southern Copper Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $82.05 on 04/19/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $42.42 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 58.83B and boasts a workforce of 15018 employees.

Southern Copper Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Southern Copper Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 73.35, with a change in price of +1.84. Similarly, Southern Copper Corporation recorded 1,183,163 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.42%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SCCO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

SCCO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Southern Copper Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 87.60%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.04%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 83.61% and 66.42% respectively.

SCCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 29.06% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.52%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SCCO has fallen by 10.51%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.96%.