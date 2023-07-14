Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Inc. (SQM) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -1.77%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.86%. The price of SQM increased 13.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.26%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) current stock price is $78.43. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $80.70 after opening at $80.50. The stock’s lowest point was $78.41 before it closed at $80.17.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $115.72 on 09/09/22, and the lowest price during that time was $60.21, recorded on 04/21/23.

52-week price history of SQM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s current trading price is -32.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $60.21 and $115.72. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.07 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.88 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.59B and boasts a workforce of 7238 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.05, with a change in price of -17.26. Similarly, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. recorded 1,884,536 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.04%.

SQM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SQM stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

SQM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. over the past 50 days is 82.97%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 75.10%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 85.78% and 91.98%, respectively, over the past 20 days.