Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Inc. (ASAI) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -25.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -26.54%. The price of ASAI decreased -3.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.09%.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) current stock price is $13.59. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $14.04 after opening at $13.94. The stock’s lowest point was $13.48 before it closed at $13.88.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $20.98 on 01/25/23, with the lowest value being $10.44 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of ASAI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s current trading price is -35.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.44 and $20.98. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.88 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.9 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.49B and boasts a workforce of 76000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.95, with a change in price of -4.62. Similarly, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. recorded 791,196 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.37%.

ASAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASAI stands at 5.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.89.

ASAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. over the past 50 days is 65.76%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.87%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 21.38% and 34.79%, respectively, over the past 20 days.