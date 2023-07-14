Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Semtech Corporation’s current trading price is -55.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.58%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $17.82 and $65.51. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.84 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.66 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is $29.15. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $29.26 after opening at $27.99. The stock touched a low of $27.85 before closing at $27.91.

The stock market performance of Semtech Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $65.51 on 08/01/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $17.82, recorded on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.80B and boasts a workforce of 2248 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.64, with a change in price of -2.77. Similarly, Semtech Corporation recorded 1,708,182 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.68%.

How SMTC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMTC stands at 1.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.82.

SMTC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Semtech Corporation over the last 50 days is at 99.04%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 98.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.62% and 94.29%, respectively.

SMTC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.60%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -6.57%. The price of SMTC fallen by 27.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.81%.