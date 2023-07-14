PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current trading price is -13.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.44%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $10.78 and $15.77. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Real Estate reached around 1.02 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.76 million over the last three months.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) currently has a stock price of $13.63. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $13.735 after opening at $13.40. The lowest recorded price for the day was $13.39 before it closed at $13.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $15.77 on 11/15/22, and the lowest price during that time was $10.78, recorded on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.18B and boasts a workforce of 1 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.40, with a change in price of -0.62. Similarly, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust recorded 795,510 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.35%.

How PMT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PMT stands at 9.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.32.

PMT Stock Stochastic Average

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 84.18%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 64.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.76% and 87.39%, respectively.

PMT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 10.01%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.37%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PMT has fallen by 5.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.97%.