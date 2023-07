OTLK’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is $1.76. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.79 after opening at $1.79. It dipped to a low of $1.70 before ultimately closing at $1.74.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.03 on 06/06/23, and the lowest price during that time was $0.80, recorded on 12/20/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of OTLK Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -13.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.80 and $2.03. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.78 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.14 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 67.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 462.77M and boasts a workforce of 17 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Outlook Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3031, with a change in price of +0.6400. Similarly, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. recorded 941,675 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +57.14%.

OTLK Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OTLK stands at 3.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OTLK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 70.65%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 65.52%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.77% and 52.71%, respectively.

OTLK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 62.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 64.49%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OTLK has fallen by 6.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.39%.