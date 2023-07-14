OCTO’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -83.10%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -89.90%. The price of OCTO leaped by -17.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.80%.

Currently, the stock price of Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) is $1.62. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.83 after opening at $1.54. The stock touched a low of $1.53 before closing at $1.49.

Eightco Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $89.00 on 07/27/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.32 on 07/07/23.

52-week price history of OCTO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Eightco Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -98.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.32 and $89.00. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.74 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.4 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.41M and boasts a workforce of 33 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.4358, with a change in price of -7.5800. Similarly, Eightco Holdings Inc. recorded 450,069 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -82.39%.

OCTO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OCTO stands at 2.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.22.

OCTO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Eightco Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 20.54%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 45.19%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.53% and 16.81%, respectively, over the past 20 days.