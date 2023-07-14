NetEase Inc. (NTES) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. NetEase Inc.’s current trading price is 0.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.51%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $53.09 and $105.16. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 0.62 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.19 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for NetEase Inc. (NTES) is $105.92. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $105.16 after opening at $104.82. It dipped to a low of $104.09 before ultimately closing at $104.95.

In terms of market performance, NetEase Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $105.16 on 07/14/23, while the lowest value was $53.09 on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

NetEase Inc. (NTES) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.22B and boasts a workforce of 31119 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for NetEase Inc.

As of right now, 35 analysts are rating NetEase Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 89.64, with a change in price of +20.04. Similarly, NetEase Inc. recorded 1,262,430 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.35%.

How NTES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NTES stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

NTES Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for NetEase Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 99.53%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.14%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 99.11% and 89.89%, respectively.

NTES Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 45.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.95%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NTES has fallen by 11.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.82%.