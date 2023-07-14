Navigating IMGN Stock: ImmunoGen Inc. Journey

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) currently has a stock price of $19.40. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $18.995 after opening at $18.73. The lowest recorded price for the day was $18.505 before it closed at $18.82.

The stock market performance of ImmunoGen Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $20.29 on 06/23/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.61, recorded on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of IMGN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. ImmunoGen Inc.’s current trading price is -4.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 438.03%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.61 and $20.29. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.63 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 8.1 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 373.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.86B and boasts a workforce of 277 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.15, with a change in price of +15.17. Similarly, ImmunoGen Inc. recorded 6,253,289 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +362.92%.

IMGN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMGN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IMGN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ImmunoGen Inc. over the last 50 days is at 90.60%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 60.57%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.61% and 51.43%, respectively.

IMGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 291.05%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 325.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IMGN has fallen by 8.42%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.64%.