National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. National CineMedia Inc.’s current trading price is -79.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 276.98%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.10 and $1.85. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.0 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.74 million over the last 3 months.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) stock is currently valued at $0.38. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.38 after opening at $0.3412. The stock briefly dropped to $0.3313 before ultimately closing at $0.34.

The market performance of National CineMedia Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.85 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.10 on 03/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.12M and boasts a workforce of 297 employees.

National CineMedia Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating National CineMedia Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2682, with a change in price of +0.1322. Similarly, National CineMedia Inc. recorded 9,417,926 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +53.35%.

NCMI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for National CineMedia Inc. over the last 50 days is 76.47%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 100.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.94% and 74.81%, respectively.

NCMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 72.73%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 26.67%. The price of NCMI increased 8.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.21%.