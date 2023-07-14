MTG’s Market Whiplash: 24.08% YTD Rise, 2.87% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 24.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.14%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MTG has fallen by 2.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.88%.

The stock of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is currently priced at $16.13. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $16.22 after opening at $16.08. The day’s lowest price was $16.065 before the stock closed at $16.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MGIC Investment Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $16.09 on 07/13/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $12.13 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of MTG Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. MGIC Investment Corporation’s current trading price is 0.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.98%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $12.13 and $16.09. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 2.31 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.11 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.56B and boasts a workforce of 683 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.43, with a change in price of +2.12. Similarly, MGIC Investment Corporation recorded 2,629,281 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.13%.

MTG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTG stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

MTG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for MGIC Investment Corporation over the last 50 days is 96.01%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.57% and 83.48%, respectively.