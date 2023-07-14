Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Mogo Inc.’s current trading price is -39.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 115.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.40 and $1.44 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.02 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 92930.0 over the last three months.

The stock price for Mogo Inc. (MOGO) currently stands at $0.87. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.985 after starting at $0.6896. The stock’s lowest price was $0.6896 before closing at $0.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mogo Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.44 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.40 on 12/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 86.28M and boasts a workforce of 255 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6905, with a change in price of +0.0893. Similarly, Mogo Inc. recorded 108,373 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.43%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MOGO stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

MOGO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Mogo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 66.87%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 66.87%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.14% and 56.36%, respectively.

MOGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 64.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 32.00%. The price of MOGO fallen by 24.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 33.95%.