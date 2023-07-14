MNPR’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -58.02% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -58.02%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -62.17%. The price of MNPR fallen by 11.80% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.30%.

The stock price for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) currently stands at $1.00. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.86 after starting at $0.8061. The stock’s lowest price was $0.8061 before closing at $0.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.88 on 11/09/22 and the lowest value was $0.75 on 07/06/23.

52-week price history of MNPR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -79.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.96%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.75 and $4.88. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 3.67 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.29 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.43M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4975, with a change in price of -2.5300. Similarly, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. recorded 232,980 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -71.67%.

MNPR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MNPR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MNPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 24.70%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 71.10%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.15% and 36.30%, respectively.