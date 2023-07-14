MGOL Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) is $2.74. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.05 after opening at $2.89. It dipped to a low of $2.65 before ultimately closing at $2.86.

52-week price history of MGOL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. MGO Global Inc.’s current trading price is -83.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 197.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.92 and $16.61. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.99 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.33 million over the last three months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 176.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.77M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.59, with a change in price of +0.55. Similarly, MGO Global Inc. recorded 1,689,940 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.11%.

MGOL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGOL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MGOL Stock Stochastic Average

MGO Global Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 77.33%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 60.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.20% and 60.83%, respectively.

MGOL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -41.08% since the start of this calendar year. Over the past 30 days, the price of MGOL has fallen by 35.64%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.98%.