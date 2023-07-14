Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s current trading price is -5.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 124.25%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $7.01 and $16.55. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 0.69 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.44 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is $15.72. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $15.77 after opening at $14.83. The stock touched a low of $14.83 before closing at $14.79.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $16.55 on 03/06/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $7.01 on 07/22/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.39B and boasts a workforce of 244 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Ivanhoe Electric Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.98, with a change in price of +0.37. Similarly, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. recorded 477,520 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.41%.

How IE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IE stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

IE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 98.98%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.25%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.32% and 79.98%, respectively.

IE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 29.38%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 14.33%. The price of IE fallen by 15.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.85%.