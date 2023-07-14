International Paper Company: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for International Paper Company (IP) currently stands at $31.83. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $31.97 after starting at $31.63. The stock’s lowest price was $31.55 before closing at $31.81.

International Paper Company saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $45.17 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $29.00 on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of IP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. International Paper Company’s current trading price is -29.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $29.00 to $45.17. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the International Paper Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.51 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.26 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

International Paper Company (IP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.87B and boasts a workforce of 39000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for International Paper Company

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating International Paper Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.56, with a change in price of -6.81. Similarly, International Paper Company recorded 3,142,628 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.62%.

Examining IP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IP stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

IP Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for International Paper Company over the last 50 days is 67.34%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 74.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.43% and 65.93%, respectively.

IP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.39%. The price of IP fallen by 1.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.69%.