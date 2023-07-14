GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. GrowGeneration Corp.’s current trading price is -58.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.98%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.77 and $8.63. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 0.6 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.95 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is $3.55. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.79 after opening at $3.74. It dipped to a low of $3.67 before ultimately closing at $3.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, GrowGeneration Corp. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.63 on 12/05/22, while the lowest value was $2.77 on 04/26/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 218.49M and boasts a workforce of 429 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for GrowGeneration Corp.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating GrowGeneration Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.62, with a change in price of -1.10. Similarly, GrowGeneration Corp. recorded 936,381 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.55%.

How GRWG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRWG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GRWG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for GrowGeneration Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 24.37%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.22%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.39% and 65.73%, respectively.

GRWG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.57% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.19%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GRWG has leaped by -7.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.19%.