GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. GDS Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -59.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $8.41 and $30.78. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.2 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.24 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is $12.49. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $12.63 after opening at $12.09. It dipped to a low of $12.00 before ultimately closing at $11.82.

GDS Holdings Limited’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $30.78 on 08/26/22, with the lowest value being $8.41 on 10/31/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.32B and boasts a workforce of 2185 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.62, with a change in price of -9.95. Similarly, GDS Holdings Limited recorded 1,185,575 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -44.34%.

How GDS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GDS stands at 2.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.76.

GDS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of GDS Holdings Limited over the past 50 days is 52.71%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 66.58%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 50.39% and 37.02%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GDS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -39.43% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -47.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GDS has fallen by 4.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.66%.