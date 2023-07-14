Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Fiverr International Ltd.’s current trading price is -36.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.47%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $24.58 and $47.66. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.83 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) currently stands at $30.35. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $30.58 after starting at $28.50. The stock’s lowest price was $28.50 before closing at $28.20.

In terms of market performance, Fiverr International Ltd. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $47.66 on 02/02/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $24.58 on 07/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.13B and boasts a workforce of 739 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.85, with a change in price of -9.60. Similarly, Fiverr International Ltd. recorded 749,889 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FVRR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.61.

FVRR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Fiverr International Ltd. over the last 50 days is 49.11%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 95.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.60% and 46.79%, respectively.

FVRR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.15%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.95%. The price of FVRR fallen by 4.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.64%.