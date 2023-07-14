Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Exact Sciences Corporation’s current trading price is -0.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 237.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $29.27 and $99.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.99 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.8 million over the last three months.

At present, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has a stock price of $98.64. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $99.59 after an opening price of $97.68. The day’s lowest price was $97.13, and it closed at $97.07.

Exact Sciences Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $99.00 on 07/13/23 and the lowest value was $29.27 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 51.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.97B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

Exact Sciences Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Exact Sciences Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.25, with a change in price of +34.87. Similarly, Exact Sciences Corporation recorded 1,946,019 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +54.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXAS stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

EXAS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Exact Sciences Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.47%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.70%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.88% and 67.95%, respectively.

EXAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 99.23%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 64.15%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EXAS has fallen by 8.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.84%.