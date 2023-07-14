Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Essential Utilities Inc.’s current trading price is -20.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $38.50 and $52.42. The company, active in the Utilities sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.04 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.03 million observed over the last three months.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has a current stock price of $41.44. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $41.71 after opening at $40.77. The stock’s low for the day was $40.4501, and it eventually closed at $40.58.

Essential Utilities Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $52.42 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value being $38.50 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.08B and boasts a workforce of 3187 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Essential Utilities Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Essential Utilities Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.07, with a change in price of -4.07. Similarly, Essential Utilities Inc. recorded 1,184,074 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.94%.

How WTRG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WTRG stands at 1.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

WTRG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Essential Utilities Inc. over the last 50 days is at 52.28%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 83.72%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.49% and 31.32%, respectively.

WTRG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -13.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -15.08%. The price of WTRG fallen by 0.19% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.67%.