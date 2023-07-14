Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Dutch Bros Inc.’s current trading price is -45.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.75%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $25.45 and $54.18. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.63 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.87 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has a stock price of $29.46. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $30.43 after an opening price of $30.04. The day’s lowest price was $29.4401, and it closed at $30.07.

In terms of market performance, Dutch Bros Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $54.18 on 08/11/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $25.45 on 05/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.86B and boasts a workforce of 22000 employees.

Dutch Bros Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Dutch Bros Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.32, with a change in price of -9.90. Similarly, Dutch Bros Inc. recorded 944,233 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.15%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BROS stands at 4.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.89.

BROS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Dutch Bros Inc. over the last 50 days is 51.08%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 70.61%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.93% and 75.32%, respectively.

BROS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.51%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.96%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BROS has fallen by 1.20%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.32%.