CVB Financial Corp.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 2.02B Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) is $14.86. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $14.96 after opening at $14.56. The stock touched a low of $14.36 before closing at $14.40.

CVB Financial Corp.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $29.25 on 11/11/22, with the lowest value being $10.66 on 05/12/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of CVBF Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. CVB Financial Corp.’s current trading price is -49.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $10.66 and $29.25. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.8 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.63 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.02B and boasts a workforce of 1072 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.88, with a change in price of -9.32. Similarly, CVB Financial Corp. recorded 1,533,606 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.54%.

CVBF Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CVBF stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CVBF Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for CVB Financial Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 95.45%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.32%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.05% and 56.94%, respectively.

CVBF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -42.29%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -40.13%. The price of CVBF fallen by 3.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.81%.