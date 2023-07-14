Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a 28.72% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is currently priced at $80.55. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $80.97 after opening at $78.82. The day’s lowest price was $78.46 before the stock closed at $77.99.

Apollo Global Management Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $79.41 on 07/13/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $45.62 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of APO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current trading price is 1.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.57%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $45.62 and $79.41. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.25 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.45 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.80B and boasts a workforce of 2540 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Apollo Global Management Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.02, with a change in price of +8.46. Similarly, Apollo Global Management Inc. recorded 2,812,368 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.74%.

Examining APO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APO stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

APO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.21%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.08%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.90% and 82.71%, respectively.

APO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 26.27% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of APO has fallen by 9.38%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.11%.