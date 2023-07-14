Cadence Design Systems Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -1.29% from 52-Week Low

Currently, the stock price of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is $239.51. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $240.08 after opening at $236.93. The stock touched a low of $235.61 before closing at $232.74.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $242.65 on 06/13/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $138.76 on 11/04/22.

52-week price history of CDNS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -1.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $138.76 and $242.65. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.94 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.93 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 66.23B and boasts a workforce of 10200 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 213.58, with a change in price of +44.89. Similarly, Cadence Design Systems Inc. recorded 1,919,389 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.07%.

CDNS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDNS stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

CDNS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cadence Design Systems Inc. over the past 50 days is 92.82%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.12%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 62.86% and 52.45%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CDNS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 49.10%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 45.76%. The price of CDNS fallen by 2.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.10%.