BRKL Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is $9.68. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $9.69 after an opening price of $9.25. The stock briefly fell to $9.22 before ending the session at $9.18.

In terms of market performance, Brookline Bancorp Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $15.50 on 01/03/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $7.00 on 05/04/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of BRKL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s current trading price is -37.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $7.00 to $15.50. In the Financial sector, the Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.79 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.63 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 836.06M and boasts a workforce of 813 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.87, with a change in price of -3.69. Similarly, Brookline Bancorp Inc. recorded 664,790 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.60%.

Examining BRKL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BRKL stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

BRKL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Brookline Bancorp Inc. over the last 50 days is 94.37%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.33% and 49.44%, respectively.

BRKL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -31.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -30.21%. The price of BRKL fallen by 3.20% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 11.91%.