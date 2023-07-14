BDTX’s Stock Market Adventure: 176.94% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 176.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 128.67%. The price of BDTX fallen by 129.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 13.04%.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has a current stock price of $4.99. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.0685 after opening at $5.00. The stock’s low for the day was $4.84, and it eventually closed at $4.91.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $6.85 on 06/27/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.18 on 10/17/22.

52-week price history of BDTX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -27.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 322.46%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.18 and $6.85. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.55 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.04 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 217.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 256.73M and boasts a workforce of 65 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.22, with a change in price of +2.27. Similarly, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,544,536 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +83.27%.

BDTX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BDTX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BDTX Stock Stochastic Average

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 65.46%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 63.72%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.84% and 62.33%, respectively.