BAM’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 15.31% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 15.31%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 9.43%. The price of BAM fallen by 1.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.37%.

The stock price for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) currently stands at $33.06. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $33.125 after starting at $32.03. The stock’s lowest price was $32.015 before closing at $31.80.

52-week price history of BAM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s current trading price is -9.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.54%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $26.76 and $36.50. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 1.98 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.36 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.27B and boasts a workforce of 2500 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.27, with a change in price of -2.32. Similarly, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. recorded 1,534,253 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.56%.

BAM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BAM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

BAM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. over the last 50 days is 72.93%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 66.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 37.87% and 28.28%, respectively.