Atlassian Corporation’s Shares Reel: 7.95% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 44.76B Market Cap

The stock price for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) currently stands at $181.46. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $180.14 after starting at $176.99. The stock’s lowest price was $173.91 before closing at $177.96.

The market performance of Atlassian Corporation’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $300.29 on 08/10/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $113.86 on 11/21/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of TEAM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Atlassian Corporation’s current trading price is -39.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.38%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $113.86 and $300.29. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.68 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.99 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.76B and boasts a workforce of 8813 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Atlassian Corporation

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Atlassian Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 161.97, with a change in price of +13.38. Similarly, Atlassian Corporation recorded 1,983,597 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.93%.

Examining TEAM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEAM stands at 1.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.67.

TEAM Stock Stochastic Average

Atlassian Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 83.68%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.74%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.31% and 69.97%, respectively.

TEAM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 41.02%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 27.99%. The price of TEAM leaped by -0.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.09%.