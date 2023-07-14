Arqit Quantum Inc. Inc. (ARQQ) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -62.88% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -50.37%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ARQQ has leaped by -11.26%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.61%.

The current stock price for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is $1.34. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.36 after opening at $1.27. It dipped to a low of $1.24 before ultimately closing at $1.25.

Arqit Quantum Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $10.67 on 11/09/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.70, recorded on 05/17/23.

52-week price history of ARQQ Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -87.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 91.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.70 and $10.67. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.14 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.5 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 178.78M and boasts a workforce of 140 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Arqit Quantum Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Arqit Quantum Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2154, with a change in price of -1.1900. Similarly, Arqit Quantum Inc. recorded 1,711,513 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.04%.

ARQQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARQQ stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

ARQQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Arqit Quantum Inc. over the past 50 days is 67.37%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 52.61%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 33.30% and 24.55%, respectively, over the past 20 days.