Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -37.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $15.70 and $36.13 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.95 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.12 million over the last three months.

The stock of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is currently priced at $22.68. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $23.715 after opening at $23.70. The day’s lowest price was $22.23 before the stock closed at $23.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Arcus Biosciences Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $36.13 on 12/02/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $15.70 on 03/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.68B and boasts a workforce of 500 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.81, with a change in price of +3.38. Similarly, Arcus Biosciences Inc. recorded 1,090,836 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCUS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RCUS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 79.48%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 76.27%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.76% and 87.23%, respectively.

RCUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 9.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.62%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RCUS has fallen by 12.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.72%.