Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on The Coca-Cola Company Inc. (KO) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.66% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.20%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KO has fallen by 0.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.48%.

The current stock price for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is $60.65. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $60.46 after opening at $60.12. It dipped to a low of $59.98 before ultimately closing at $60.35.

In terms of market performance, The Coca-Cola Company had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $65.47 on 08/19/22, while the lowest value was $54.01 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of KO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. The Coca-Cola Company’s current trading price is -7.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $54.01 and $65.47. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.49 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 13.78 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 264.48B and boasts a workforce of 82500 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for The Coca-Cola Company

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating The Coca-Cola Company as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.46, with a change in price of +0.56. Similarly, The Coca-Cola Company recorded 13,504,753 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.93%.

KO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KO stands at 1.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.43.

KO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company over the past 50 days is 34.01%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 55.26%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 43.54% and 31.39%, respectively, over the past 20 days.