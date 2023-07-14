Alphatec Holdings Inc. Inc. (ATEC) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 52.23% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 57.32%. The price of ATEC fallen by 22.56% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.30%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has a current stock price of $18.80. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $18.96 after opening at $18.70. The stock’s low for the day was $18.255, and it eventually closed at $18.62.

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $18.73 on 07/13/23, with the lowest value being $5.73 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of ATEC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is 0.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 228.10%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $5.73 and $18.73. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.48 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.24 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.23B and boasts a workforce of 705 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.67, with a change in price of +4.31. Similarly, Alphatec Holdings Inc. recorded 1,156,270 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.74%.

ATEC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Alphatec Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 96.71%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.97%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.11% and 87.73%, respectively.