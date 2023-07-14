AIV Stock: Exploring Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Growth

The stock price for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) currently stands at $8.68. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.67 after starting at $8.45. The stock’s lowest price was $8.42 before closing at $8.66.

Apartment Investment and Management Company experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $9.77 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $6.47 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AIV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current trading price is -11.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $6.47 to $9.77. In the Real Estate sector, the Apartment Investment and Management Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.36 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.28B and boasts a workforce of 62 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.95, with a change in price of +1.07. Similarly, Apartment Investment and Management Company recorded 1,300,480 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.99%.

Examining AIV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AIV stands at 2.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.26.

AIV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 85.43%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 79.64% and 70.77% respectively.

AIV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 21.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.71%. The price of AIV fallen by 2.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.43%.