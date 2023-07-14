ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ACM Research Inc.’s current trading price is -31.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 154.58%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.46 and $20.24. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.66 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.63 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is currently priced at $13.90. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.3138 after opening at $13.37. The day’s lowest price was $13.37 before the stock closed at $13.17.

ACM Research Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $20.24 on 08/05/22 and a low of $5.46 for the same time frame on 10/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 840.95M and boasts a workforce of 1209 employees.

ACM Research Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating ACM Research Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.10, with a change in price of +0.85. Similarly, ACM Research Inc. recorded 672,328 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACMR stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ACMR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ACM Research Inc. over the last 50 days is 75.29%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 62.47%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.19% and 54.21%, respectively.

ACMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 80.29% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 41.26%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACMR has fallen by 32.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.66%.