ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Inc. (ACAD) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 62.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 49.13%. The price of ACAD fallen by 4.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.48%.

The stock price for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) currently stands at $25.80. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $26.09 after starting at $25.92. The stock’s lowest price was $25.685 before closing at $25.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $26.06 on 07/13/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $13.73 on 11/04/22.

52-week price history of ACAD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -0.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 87.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$13.73 and $26.06. The ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.96 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.33 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.17B and boasts a workforce of 540 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.63, with a change in price of +7.09. Similarly, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,515,151 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.89%.

ACAD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACAD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ACAD Stock Stochastic Average

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.89%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.92% and 79.80%, respectively.