A Closer Look at Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is $4.05. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.7494 after an opening price of $3.65. The stock briefly fell to $3.58 before ending the session at $3.67.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.52 on 08/08/22 and the lowest value was $1.79 on 04/26/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of ORGO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -37.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 125.63%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.79 and $6.52. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.91 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.03 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 86.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 478.71M and boasts a workforce of 1030 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.79, with a change in price of +1.49. Similarly, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. recorded 1,289,034 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.20%.

Examining ORGO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORGO stands at 0.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

ORGO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 87.70%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.58%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.85% and 45.60%, respectively.

ORGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 50.56% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 42.11%. The price of ORGO leaped by -4.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 27.76%.