Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current trading price is -5.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 110.74%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $52.81 and $117.86. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 0.83 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.37 million over the last three months.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) currently has a stock price of $111.29. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $109.89 after opening at $108.80. The lowest recorded price for the day was $108.46 before it closed at $108.87.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $117.86 on 05/01/23, and the lowest price during that time was $52.81, recorded on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.17B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Wynn Resorts Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 107.51, with a change in price of +3.01. Similarly, Wynn Resorts Limited recorded 2,356,916 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.77%.

WYNN Stock Stochastic Average

Wynn Resorts Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 81.36%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.26% and 85.61%, respectively.

WYNN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 34.95%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.18%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WYNN has fallen by 7.45%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.82%.