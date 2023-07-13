Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s current trading price is -55.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.11%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.82 and $4.88. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.74 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.23 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) is $2.15. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.34 after an opening price of $2.26. The stock briefly fell to $2.16 before ending the session at $2.24.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.88 on 05/02/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.82 on 04/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.77M and boasts a workforce of 147 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.17, with a change in price of -0.07. Similarly, Wah Fu Education Group Limited recorded 149,620 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.25%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WAFU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WAFU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 8.02%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.53%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 29.66% and 31.56% respectively.

WAFU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -4.88% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -10.44%. The price of WAFU leaped by -8.92% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.94%.