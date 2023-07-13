The Significance of Moving Averages in Dada Nexus Limited Inc. (DADA) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.05%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -49.84%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DADA has fallen by 13.76%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.03%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) currently has a stock price of $6.20. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.305 after opening at $6.02. The lowest recorded price for the day was $6.02 before it closed at $5.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dada Nexus Limited’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $15.59 on 01/26/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.98 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of DADA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Dada Nexus Limited’s current trading price is -60.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 108.05%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $2.98 and $15.59. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.36 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.65 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.50B and boasts a workforce of 2631 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.86, with a change in price of -5.44. Similarly, Dada Nexus Limited recorded 1,727,950 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.74%.

DADA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DADA stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DADA Stock Stochastic Average

Dada Nexus Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 66.80%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 59.34%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.67% and 30.46%, respectively.