Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Inc. (SPR) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.91%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SPR has leaped by -7.62%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.43%.

At present, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has a stock price of $28.74. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $30.29 after an opening price of $30.21. The day’s lowest price was $28.68, and it closed at $29.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $38.55 on 02/07/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $21.14 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of SPR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -25.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.95%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $21.14 and $38.55. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 2.05 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.11 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.06B and boasts a workforce of 18235 employees.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.11, with a change in price of -8.28. Similarly, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. recorded 2,533,809 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.37%.

SPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 62.27%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 51.36%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 60.73% and 61.30% respectively.