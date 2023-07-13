Shengfeng Development Limited: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 552.86M Market Cap

The present stock price for Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) is $7.00. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $9.03 after an opening price of $9.03. The stock briefly fell to $6.8086 before ending the session at $9.15.

52-week price history of SFWL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Shengfeng Development Limited’s current trading price is -43.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 138.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.94 to $12.45. In the Industrials sector, the Shengfeng Development Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.63 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 552.86M and boasts a workforce of 1550 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining SFWL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SFWL stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SFWL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Shengfeng Development Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 35.88%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 31.02% and 45.98% respectively.

SFWL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 74.13% this year. The price of SFWL leaped by -26.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -27.23%.