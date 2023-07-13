RXO Inc. Inc. (RXO) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 21.45%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 26.61%. The price of RXO decreased -4.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.86%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) current stock price is $20.89. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $21.45 after opening at $21.39. The stock’s lowest point was $20.62 before it closed at $21.96.

52-week price history of RXO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. RXO Inc.’s current trading price is -18.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $14.75 and $25.50. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.84 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.16 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

RXO Inc. (RXO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.46B and boasts a workforce of 6248 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for RXO Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating RXO Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.21, with a change in price of -0.14. Similarly, RXO Inc. recorded 1,080,140 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.67%.

RXO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RXO stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

RXO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of RXO Inc. over the past 50 days is 49.48%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 8.66%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 25.27% and 28.83%, respectively, over the past 20 days.