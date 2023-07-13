Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in CROX Stock

The stock of Crocs Inc. (CROX) is currently priced at $125.07. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $126.68 after opening at $122.97. The day’s lowest price was $122.1493 before the stock closed at $126.42.

Crocs Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $151.32 on 04/24/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $51.63 on 07/14/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of CROX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Crocs Inc.’s current trading price is -17.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 142.25%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $51.63 and $151.32. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.86 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.86 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.77B and boasts a workforce of 6680 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 119.73, with a change in price of -6.13. Similarly, Crocs Inc. recorded 1,696,317 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.67%.

Examining CROX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CROX stands at 2.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.32.

CROX Stock Stochastic Average

Crocs Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 83.46%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.68% and 86.17%, respectively.

CROX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.35% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.51%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CROX has fallen by 8.19%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.25%.