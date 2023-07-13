PulteGroup Inc. Inc. (PHM) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 76.43%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 65.87%. The price of PHM fallen by 10.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.09%.

The stock price for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) currently stands at $80.33. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $80.17 after starting at $78.97. The stock’s lowest price was $78.5536 before closing at $80.00.

In terms of market performance, PulteGroup Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $80.17 on 07/13/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $35.99 on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of PHM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. PulteGroup Inc.’s current trading price is 0.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 123.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$35.99 and $80.17. The PulteGroup Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 0.76 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.93 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.85B and boasts a workforce of 6524 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 64.75, with a change in price of +24.42. Similarly, PulteGroup Inc. recorded 2,835,031 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +43.68%.

PHM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PHM stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

PHM Stock Stochastic Average

PulteGroup Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.60%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.18% and 84.16%, respectively.