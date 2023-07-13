PTRA Stock: Exploring Proterra Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for Proterra Inc. (PTRA) currently stands at $1.38. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.36 after starting at $1.30. The stock’s lowest price was $1.28 before closing at $1.29.

Proterra Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $7.70 on 11/14/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.91 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of PTRA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Proterra Inc.’s current trading price is -82.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.91 to $7.70. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Proterra Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.0 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.06 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 285.80M and boasts a workforce of 1247 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6877, with a change in price of -3.3000. Similarly, Proterra Inc. recorded 2,578,801 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -70.51%.

Examining PTRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PTRA stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PTRA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Proterra Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 66.00%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 71.11% and 58.96% respectively.

PTRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -63.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -65.38%. The price of PTRA fallen by 12.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 22.57%.