Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) currently stands at $20.44. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $23.24 after starting at $23.19. The stock’s lowest price was $20.20 before closing at $23.01.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $30.10 on 06/12/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $7.24 on 11/28/22.

52-week price history of PTGX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -32.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 182.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $7.24 to $30.10. In the Healthcare sector, the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.33 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.19 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.20B and boasts a workforce of 103 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.38, with a change in price of +4.12. Similarly, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,548,053 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.25%.

Examining PTGX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PTGX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PTGX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 28.18%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 29.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.64% and 47.30%, respectively.

PTGX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 87.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 80.25%. The price of PTGX leaped by -29.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.61%.