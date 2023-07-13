PGR’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About The Progressive Corporation’s Performance

At present, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has a stock price of $132.11. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $134.06 after an opening price of $132.90. The day’s lowest price was $131.485, and it closed at $132.17.

The Progressive Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $149.87 on 04/11/23 and a low of $109.42 for the same time frame on 07/21/22.

52-week price history of PGR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. The Progressive Corporation’s current trading price is -11.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $109.42 to $149.87. In the Financial sector, the The Progressive Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.61 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 77.58B and boasts a workforce of 55100 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 136.25, with a change in price of -9.85. Similarly, The Progressive Corporation recorded 2,716,171 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.94%.

Examining PGR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PGR stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

PGR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for The Progressive Corporation over the last 50 days is 66.28%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 74.94%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.26% and 70.85%, respectively.

PGR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.85%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.08%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PGR has fallen by 0.92%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.52%.