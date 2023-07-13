Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -12.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 94.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.72 and $30.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.68 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.0 million over the last three months.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) stock is currently valued at $26.69. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $27.94 after opening at $27.67. The stock briefly dropped to $26.67 before ultimately closing at $27.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $30.49 on 04/03/23 and a low of $13.72 for the same time frame on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.58B and boasts a workforce of 1397 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.20, with a change in price of -1.38. Similarly, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. recorded 953,007 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.92%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PARR stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

PARR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 83.64%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 73.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.12% and 87.47%, respectively.

PARR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 14.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 18.67%. The price of PARR increased 11.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.55%.